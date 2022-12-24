Watch: Pujara gets himself into a tangle in unusual dismissal after being outfoxed by Mehidy Hasan in 2nd Test vs BAN

After setting a target of 145 against India in the second and final Test match of the series in Dhaka, Bangladesh spinners got off to a sensational start in the final innings, picking four wickets between themselves in just 20 overs in the final session of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara was the second batter to dismiss as he was outfoxed by the brilliance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving the India batter to depart in an unusual manner on Saturday. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dismissal had happened in the first ball of the eighth over. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made a bowling change to bring in Mehidy into the attack. Pujara stuck to his tactic of charging down the track against spinners while Mehidy, following the batter's movement, dragged his length back a bit. The ball got a faint inside edge, hit his pad and then went on the bounces towards the wicketkeeper.

ALSO READ: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath reveals MS Dhoni's reaction at Ben Stokes' joining, breaks silence on captaincy for IPL 2023

Nurul Hasan was a bit late to break the stumps as Pujara made an effort to get inside the crease. There was a huge appeal from Bangladesh instantly, but a faint appeal from the wicketkeeper himself hinted that Pujara might have survived the scare. However replays showed otherwise. Pujara's bat was in the air with Nurul had dislodged the bails. The India batter walked back scoring just six runs off 12 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, India closed Day 3 at 45 for four with Mehidy Hasan Miraz picking three wickets, which included that of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli as well. India have reduced the target down to 100 runs now with Axar Patel batting on 26* off 54 alongside nightwatchman 3*.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win," said Mehidy at the end of Day 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON