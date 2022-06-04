Watch: Construction workers retrieve match-ball after Liam Livingstone's six lands outside the stadium

The emergence of the T20s has produced many power-hitters who have the ability to go hammer and tongs from the word go. While innovative strokes remain a crucial part of the fast-paced format, batters also rely on brute power and bat swing to clear the fence with absolute ease.

Liam Livingstone falls in the bracket of players who hit sixes for fun. Back in England and playing for Lancashire, the Englishman on Thursday notched up 75 runs off just 40 deliveries, hitting five fours and as many sixes in the Vitality Blast T20. The 28-year-old Livingstone resumed from where he left in the recently concluded IPL season and even hammered a six that landed at a construction site just outside the stadium.

The workers retrieved the ball as the game in Manchester resumed after a brief pause. “How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?”, the commentators on air said about Livingstone's hit.

The official handle Vitality Blast T20 shared the clip of Livingstone's six through a tweet. It also showed a couple of construction workers retrieving the match-ball.

Livingstone had also hit a gigantic six last month in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He left everyone dumbfounded with a monstrous hit. Even the bowler was spotted smiling at the six.

The England international cleared the front leg to swing his bat with all his might and muscled it sky-high over deep square leg. And it wasn't any normal six. It went for 117 metres, the biggest of the season, and seemed it cleared the roof of the stadium.

In an impressive IPL spell with Punjab Kings, Livingstone amassed 437 runs at an average of 36.42 and scored four half-centuries. He also hit 34 sixes this season, next to Jos Buttler (45 sixes).

Livingstone's towering sixes also earned praise from legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who labelled the English batter as a 'dangerous' player.

"Livingstone has the ability to hit sixes, dangerous player. He is very clear in his mind and backs himself. At number 6 that is a good position. His bowling will also come in handy, I would ask him to bowl off-spin more often," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

