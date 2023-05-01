Watch: DC, SRH fans exchange blows in violent brawl during IPL 2023 match in Delhi

A video reported to have been recorded during the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match shows fans exchanging blows, which has shocked everyone on social media. Brawls in sporting events is a common event in football matches, but it is new in cricket. Delhi Capitals crashed to a nine-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, but while all the attention was on the match, at a certain stand, things got out of control.

IPL 2023: DC, SRH fans engage in a violent brawl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brawl is also a sign of discontent with fans, with both sides underperforming this season. People could be seen punching kicking and even pulling each other with brute force with no one intervening. The guards and police officials were nowhere to be seen. The 45-minute video sums of the anger of fans of both teams and neither person held himself back in a vicious example of physical assault.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a target of 198 runs, DC reached 188/6 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh (63) and Phil Salt (59). From SRH's bowling department, Mayank Markande was in good form and took two wickets. Initially, SRH posted 197/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of dominant batting by Abhishek Sharma (67) and Heinrich Klaasen (53*) whereas, Marsh grabbed four wickets for Delhi.

DC are currently bottom of the ten-team IPL 2023 points table with four points in eight matches, packed with two wins and six defeats. SRH meanwhile are ninth with six points in eight fixtures, including five defeats. David Warner-led DC had ended their two-match unbeaten streak against SRH when the two teams had met earlier this season not too long ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a target of 145 runs, SRH were restricted to 137/6 in 20 overs, with Mayank Agarwal (49) top-scoring. Meanwhile, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets each for DC. DC had posted 144/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of good batting from Manish Pandey (34), Axar Patel (34). For SRH, Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken two wickets each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON