'CSK tried Jadeja as captain. They won't get a better option than...': Wasim Akram namedrops MS Dhoni's successor

Already embracing the twilight phase of his legendary career, MS Dhoni is in speculation about calling time on what has been an incredible journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni rolled back the years for the umpteenth time in the IPL on Sunday by playing a small cameo for the Yellow Brigade against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chepauk. Wasim Akram has namedropped MS Dhoni's successor at CSK amid the IPL 2023.(Getty/ANI)

Dhoni, who was reinstated as the leader of the 'Yellowe Army' last season, has masterminded four IPL title wins for CSK in the world's richest T20 tournament - the IPL. At a time when IPL 2023 is considered to be Dhoni's swansong in competitive cricket, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has handpicked MSD's ideal successor at Chennai Super Kings.

If Dhoni bids farewell to IPL cricket at the end of the ongoing season, Akram believes CSK already have a replacement for their talismanic batter. The former Pakistan skipper has backed veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane to take over the reins from Dhoni if the latter announces his retirement.

"CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won't get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket," Akram told Sportskeeda.

Undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis in the IPL 2023, senior batter Rahane has cemented his place in the CSK line-up after playing a series of match-changing knocks for Dhoni's men. Rahane was roped in by CSK at his base price of INR 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. Former Pakistani pacer Akram also wants CSK to lift the famous trophy under Dhoni's leadership this season. With Dhoni at the helm, four-time champions CSK are placed fourth on the IPL 2023 points table. Dhoni and Co. have picked up 10 points from 9 matches this season.

"As for foreign players, they don't even remember players' names, so how can they lead. So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he's had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plan by putting a lot of thought, epitomized by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully," Akram added.

