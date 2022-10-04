Watch: Deepak Chahar stops in delivery stride, warns non-striker against leaving crease; Rohit's reaction is priceless

India's star pacer Deepak Chahar sent the entire crowd into frenzy during the third T20I of the series against South Africa, when he almost ran Tristan Stubbs out at the non-striker's end in the 16th over of the match. Stubbs had hadn't been watching the bowler and was backing up too early. Chahar took a pause but opted not to strike the bail, and instead gave a gentle warning to Stubbs. He had a cheeky grin to cap it off as Stubbs, too, had a smile on his face.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also passed a wry smile at the incident.

Watch:

Last month, India women's bowler Deepti Sharma drew the attention of cricket fraternity worldwide when she opted to run Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end during the third ODI of the series at Lord's. She didn't warn the batter prior to dismissing her, however, as the cricketing law doesn't dictate so.

Dean wicket's was the last to be dismissed for England in the run-chase, meaning India won the game by 16 runs to seal a 3-0 series clean sweep.

The dismissal - informally and more commonly known as the ‘Mankad’ – was shifted from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club earlier this year, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) also recognized the dismissal as fair.

Despite it being within the rules, a host of former and current English cricketers were critical of Deepti for opting to dismiss Dean at the non-striker's end. Conversely, India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – who has remained a staunch supporter of the dismissal – came in support of Deepti, along with many Indian fans.

Earlier in the third and final T20I of the series, India's Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl. India have already won the three-match series and will be aiming to secure a clean sweep in Indore.

