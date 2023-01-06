Watch: 'Does Babar want to bat on road and improve his stats?' - Doull's unbelievable on-air criticism for PAK captain

Pakistan took on New Zealand in the second Test in Karachi earlier this week, but while the series preceded a change in Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) administration, the nature of the pitches drew criticism again. The surface across the two Tests – both in Karachi – assisted the batters significantly, so much so that former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull couldn't resist making a rather explosive remark on the same.

There had been a pattern in the pitches being too batter-friendly in Test matches in Pakistan in 2022, and Doull, who is a part of the broadcasting team for the series against New Zealand, didn't mince his words as he let his frustration known on-air, and even made a massive remark on Babar Azam, Pakistan's skipper.

“When it comes to a Test match, it's (the pitch) completely different. Where does that directive come from? Does it come from Babar who wants to bat on a road and improve his own stats? Does it come from above him?” Doull said as Pakistan were batting on 279/4 in the first innings of the second Test.

Earlier, the first Test between both sides had ended in a draw, as bad light spoiled New Zealand's valiant effort in going for an incredible victory during the final hour of Day 5. In the second match of the series. New Zealand put on a strong score of 449 after opting to bat; Pakistan, however, came with a strong reply as they put 408 on board.

The visitors then declared their second innings on 277/5, handing Pakistan an entire day to chase a 319-run target.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket underwent a series of changes as Ramiz Raja was sacked as chairman of the board, with Najam Sethi heading a 14-member managing committee. Former captain Shahid Afridi was also appointed as the interim chief selector while Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum – both former players – joined Afridi in the panel.

