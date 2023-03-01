Watch: Early drama in 3rd Test as Rohit edges, then gets trapped but survives; Shocked Hayden sums up bizarre 1st over

Team India captain Rohit Sharma survived twice in the first over in a dramatic start to the third Test against Australia. On the first ball of the match against Mitchell Starc, Rohit found a faint outside edge that traveled to wicketkeeper Alex Carey; while the Australian fielders made a big appeal for a caught-behind, umpire Nitin Menon remained unmoved. Starc charged towards Carey as stand-in captain Steve Smith also joined the conversation, with the trio eventually deciding against taking the review.

Three deliveries later, Starc gets the ball to move into the right-hander and Rohit, who played into the line, missed the trajectory completely. The ball caressed past his backfoot and traveled to wicketkeeper Carey again. The Aussie players appealed in unison but for the second time, Menon dismissed their calls. In a repeat, Australia decided not to take the review.

During the second over, it was shown on the television replay that the ball would've hit the off-stump and Australia might have got the opening breakthrough in the first over itself.

Watch as Rohit received the first lifeline on the first delivery of the over:

Watch as Australia missed the opportunity to dismiss Rohit on the fourth ball:

Earlier, Rohit had won the toss and opted to bat on a significantly dry surface at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. India made two changes to the XI with the underperforming KL Rahul making way for young opener Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami was also rested as part of the workload management as Umesh Yadav took his place.

For Australia, Smith is leading the side in place of Pat Cummins, who flew to Australia last week due to a family illness. David Warner, who was also ruled out of the remainder of the Test series with an injury, made way for all-rounder Cameron Green.

India are leading the four-match series 2-0 and will qualify for the World Test Championship final with a win in Indore.

