Watch: England receive Hawk-Eye shock after controversial DRS denies Jack Leach Agha Salman’s wicket in 1st Test

England sealed a 74-run victory in their first Test match against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on Monday. Despite the win, the visitors were also given a shock by Hawk-Eye after DRS controversially denied Jack Leach a lbw against Agha Salman on Day 5. With Pakistan at 256 for five in 75.5 overs, Leach was left stunned after thinking that he had dismissed Salman.

Tossing up his delivery, Leach saw the ball hit the body of Salman and the umpire raised his finger for a lbw, but the batter asked for the review. But in DRS review, Hawk-Eye showed that the ball went over the stumps by a distance, leaving England crestfallen.

Salman was eventually dismissed by Ollie Robinson in the 56th over. In the second innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 268 runs. James Anderson was in stunning form and bagged four wickets, with Robinson also grabbing four scalps. Meanwhile, England in their second innings, declared after posting 264 for seven, with Harry Brook slamming 87 runs off 65 balls.

The first innings saw some exciting cricket with Brook (153), Crawley (122), Ollie Pope (108) and Ben Duckett (107) hammering centuries as England were bowled out for 657 in first innings. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 579 as Babar Azam (136), Imam-ul-Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique smacked tons.

After the defeat, losing captain Babar Azam said, "We were not up to the mark. After England scored 600 we had a plan to try and get above their score. Second innings we had a golden chance to win this Test, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling was young and Haris Rauf was injured so that cost us. But all credit to our bowlers. It was difficult, they were scoring at 6-7 an over, we wanted to stick to our plans but credit to them England."

