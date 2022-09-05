Watch: Fakhar's twin fielding blunders leave Babar shocked, Haris Rauf frustrated; Suryakumar's reaction takes the cake

Pakistan bowlers, the spinners especially had applied the brakes on India's aggressive template once again in their second Asia Cup 2022 encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli was seen at his vintage best en route to his 44-ball 60 but regular wickets from Pakistan attack saw India lose their grip over their batting approach leaving Pakistan an opportunity to restrict them to a low total. But two massive fielding errors from Fakhar Zaman gifted India eight extra runs in the last two balls of he innings, power their total to 181 for seven in 20 overs. The fielding gaffe left Babar Azam shocked, bowler Haris Rauf frustrated, but Suryakumar Yadav's reaction, from the dressing room, was epic.

Rauf was given the responsibility for the final over and he started off impressively. After starting the over with a wide ball, he delivered four consecutive dot balls which included the run-out dismissal of Kohli. With Ravi Bishnoi next, Pakistan had heaved a sigh of relief. But fate had other plans.

Bishnoi cleared his front leg and sliced the low full toss from Rauf in the penultimate ball of the innings through point. Fakhar tracked the ball and sprinted towards it, but it dropped in front of him and spun past him to race away to the boundary. He chased the ball, but his efforts went in vain. The bowler was left abolsutely frustrated.

He dished out a similar and Bishnoi pulled off the same, but this time the ball went high in the air. Fakhar, once again tracked it and positioned himself accurately to complete the catch, the ball slipped out of his hands and went towards the fence for a boundary again. Pakistan captain Babar was left shocked while the camera turned towards the Indian dressing room where Suryakumar was seen ecstatic.

"The last two boundaries can definitely hurt but we will be aiming for a good start to the chase," Pakistan's Shadab Khan said at the end of the innings.

