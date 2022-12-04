Watch: 'Flying' Virat Kohli stuns Shakib Al Hasan with sensational one-handed catch during India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI

Team India star Virat Kohli pulled out a stunning catch during the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Sunday. Kohli made a sensational dive towards his left at the cover position and took a one-handed catch to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had been looking strong at 29 off 37 deliveries until then. Incidentally, Kohli had also been dismissed on a similarly stunning catch earlier in the Indian innings, when Litton Das took a blinder at point.

India had a disappointing outing with the bat as the side was dismissed on 186 in 41.2 overs. Bangladesh, meanwhile, lost a wicket on the very first delivery when Deepak Chahar dismissed Najmul Hassan Shanto on a duck. Shakib and captain Litton Das had forged a 48-run partnership to bring some stability to the innings before the latter departed on 41. Soon after, Shakib also gave his wicket away to Washington Sundar.

Watch:

Earlier, India had dished out a below-par batting display to be bowled out for 186 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Sent into bat, Bangladesh bowlers were disciplined from the word as they picked up wickets at regular intervals to dismiss India in 41.2 overs.

KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) played a lone hand for he visitors.

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star of Bangladesh bowling while Ebadat Hossain (4/47) also chipped in with a few wickets.

Among Indian batters, Rohit Sharma and Kohli, who made a return to the side after being rested for the ODIs against New Zealand, failed to make a mark. While Rohit was dismissed on 27, Kohli fell on 9. Shreyas Iyer (24) and Washington Sundar (19) also disappointed with the bat as Rahul, who played in the middle-order, continued to run out of partners.

