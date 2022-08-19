Watch: 'Goes over...NO HE HASN'T!' Stuart Broad pulls off stunning catch during England vs South Africa 1st Test

Stuart Broad was England's joint highest wicket taker along with captain Ben Stokes in South Africa's first innings in the ongoing first Test at Lord's. However, the veteran fast bowler did more than just take wickets and provided what could be remain a highlight of the match and indeed the series.

It looked like batter Kagiso Rabada had managed to clear Broad at wide mid-on with a firm pull shot. However, Broad stuck up his right hand and plucked the ball from thin air. It all happened so quickly that even the commentator was fooled into thinking that the ball is racing towards the boundary for a split second.

“Goes up and goes over...no he hasn't! I am looking to the boundary. Stuart Broad has taken one of the catches at Lord's. No one can believe it except for that man there,” said the commentator. Broad recorded figures of 3/71 apart from taking the catch. Stokes, who managed to initially put the breaks on the South African innings, also took figures of 3/71.

South Africa were eventually all out for 326, thus taking a lead of 161 runs. They have continued their domination over England since then, with the hosts losing six wickets while still trailing by over 70 runs. England were earlier all out for 165 runs in their first innings with Rabada taking a five-wicket haul. They have been tormented by Anrich Nortje in the second innings with the South African pacer taking three wickets thus far in the third day.

