Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Goes over...NO HE HASN'T!' Stuart Broad pulls off stunning catch during England vs South Africa 1st Test

Watch: 'Goes over...NO HE HASN'T!' Stuart Broad pulls off stunning catch during England vs South Africa 1st Test

cricket
Updated on Aug 19, 2022 07:47 PM IST

Stuart Broad pulled off a stunner to dismiss Kagiso Rabada during South Africa's innings in their first Test against England at Lord's.

Broad pulled off a stunner to dismiss Rabada(England Cricket Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Stuart Broad was England's joint highest wicket taker along with captain Ben Stokes in South Africa's first innings in the ongoing first Test at Lord's. However, the veteran fast bowler did more than just take wickets and provided what could be remain a highlight of the match and indeed the series.

It looked like batter Kagiso Rabada had managed to clear Broad at wide mid-on with a firm pull shot. However, Broad stuck up his right hand and plucked the ball from thin air. It all happened so quickly that even the commentator was fooled into thinking that the ball is racing towards the boundary for a split second.

“Goes up and goes over...no he hasn't! I am looking to the boundary. Stuart Broad has taken one of the catches at Lord's. No one can believe it except for that man there,” said the commentator. Broad recorded figures of 3/71 apart from taking the catch. Stokes, who managed to initially put the breaks on the South African innings, also took figures of 3/71.

RELATED STORIES

South Africa were eventually all out for 326, thus taking a lead of 161 runs. They have continued their domination over England since then, with the hosts losing six wickets while still trailing by over 70 runs. England were earlier all out for 165 runs in their first innings with Rabada taking a five-wicket haul. They have been tormented by Anrich Nortje in the second innings with the South African pacer taking three wickets thus far in the third day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
stuart broad ben stokes kagiso rabada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP