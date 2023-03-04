Watch: Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar takes first wicket in WPL history; dismisses Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia

Tanuja Kanwar took the first wicket in Women's Premier League history when she dismissed Yastika Bhatia of the Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of the tournament on Saturday. Tanuja, the left-arm orthodox bowler representing Gujarat Giants, dismissed the left-handed Yastika in the second over of the match, as Georgia Wareham took an impressive catch at square leg.

Yastika had faced seven balls for a run in her innings so far and attempted an attacking stroke as Tanuja tossed the ball up outside -off. However, Yastika failed to find a connection as she ended up clicing the delivery to Wareham.

Earlier, Giants captain Beth Mooney had won the toss and opted to bowl at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians are led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The opening match of the inaugural WPL preceded a glittering opening ceremony that saw Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, as well as singer AP Dhillon lighting up the stage at the sold out stadium. Following the performances, all five captains of the side unveiled the WPL trophy in the presence of BCCI officials including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

The inaugural edition of the league features five teams; in addition to Gujarat and Mumbai, Delhi Capitals (led by Meg Lanning), UP Warriorz (Alyssa Healy), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Smriti Mandhana) are taking part in the tournament.

MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "It's a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well.

"Absolutely thrilled to be part of (WPL), a big crowd and I'm loving it. We have an entertaining group, we speak a lot about cricket. We have had the experience of playing in front of a big ground, we can pass it on to the younger members," Mooney said.

