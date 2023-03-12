Watch: Harbhajan Singh in disbelief, Chris Gayle shellshocked as India great produces Shane Warne-like magic delivery

The legends are turning back the clock in the Legends League Cricket and in some cases, they seem to be surprising themselves with the things that they are still able to do on the cricket field. A case in point could be seen in a match between the India Maharajas led by Gautam Gambhir and the World Giants led by Aaron Finch.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh got the breakthrough for the Maharajas by bowling out West Indies great Chris Gayle in rather spectactular fashion. The sharp spin that was generated after the ball pitched was reminiscent of the kind of turn that the legendary Shane Warne generated when he sent in the “Ball of the Century” to Mike Gatting at the 1993 Old Trafford Ashes Test, or the famous delivery with which he dismissed Andrew Strauss at the extraordinary 2005 Edgbaston Test.

Unlike those two dismissals, though, Harbhajan bowled Gayle around his legs. Gayle had looked to paddle the ball around but seemed to be rather late to it as it crashed onto the leg stump. The former West Indies captain seem to take a couple of seconds to process the dismissal while Harbhajan himself looked quite stunned. Wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa, meanwhile, could not control his laughter as he gave his bowler a hug.

The Giants, however, went on to win the match by two runs. Finch scored 53 in 31 balls while Shane Watson made 55 in 32 as the Giants scored 166/8. Harbhajan, meanwhile, took a total of four wickets. In response, Maharajas were restricted to 164/5 with captain Gambhir scoring 68 off 42 balls.

Earlier, the Maharajas lost to the Asia Lions by nine runs in a match that brought a number of India and Pakistan greats face to face. The Lions, led by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, scored 165/6 with Misbah-ul-Haq scored 73 in 50 balls. Gambhir was the highest scorer for the Maharajas here as well, scoring 54 off 39 balls but the Maharajas were restricted to a total of 156/8.

