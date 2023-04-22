Watch: Hardik Pandya engages in mind game, sledges Krunal during LSG vs GT match; brother's reaction is pure gold

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2023 09:59 PM IST

There definitely must be a bit of a competition between the two all-rounders in the IPL 2023 match as evident from a Hardik act.

When the match had started in Lucknow earlier on Saturday afternoon with Lucknow Super Giants hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans, a screenshot of a poll was shared on the screen by the broadcasters that asked - which of the Pandya brothers would have a more influence in the game. A few moments later the poll results showed the fans favoured the younger brother, Hardik, captain of GT. And he later went on to score a fifty in the match as well while Krunal was exceptional with the ball. While the poll was only to keep the viewers engaged in the game, there definitely must be a bit of a competition between the two all-rounders in the IPL 2023 match as evident from a Hardik act.

Hardik Pandya sledges brother Krunal during LSG vs GT

Lucknow had decided to promote Krunal up the order in their batting line-up as the left-hander walked in at No.3 after Rashid Khan dismissed Kyle Mayers for 24 off 19 in the seventh over. As soon as Krunal walked in, Hardik was seen trying to exchange a few words with him before he threw instructions at his teammates pertaining to Krunal's batting and then laughed at his brother. Trying to play those mind games, Hardik was hoping to get some reaction from Krunal. But the elder one remained quite as he adjusted his helmet and gloves before making his way towards the crease.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli might look at Gill and think 'he's chasing me down the rails'': Vaughan's blistering take on strike rate debate

Watch the video here

Krunal was eventually dismissed for a run-a-ball 23 in Lucknow's chase of 136 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium while captain KL Rahul scored a half-century.

Earlier in the match, Krunal was the star bowler for Lucknow with his 2 for 16 in four overs where he dismissed opener Shubman Gill for a two-ball duck.

"We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don’t repeat the mistake," Krunal told the broadcasters after GT's innings when asked about his banter with Hardik.

