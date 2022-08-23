Watch: Hardik Pandya perfectly imitates Bumrah's bowling action and celebration, India pacer's reaction is pure gold

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action remains one of the most unique actions in the unique category. Ever since breaking into the scene in IPL and later in the Indian team, fans and budding cricketers have been left fascinated by his actions and have often been seen posting videos trying to imitate it. And not just them, even his teammates have been seen doing it a couple of times, Former captain Virat Kohli was seen doing it earlier this year and now Hardik Pandya has joined the bandwagon. And Bumrah's reaction to Hardik's video is just pure gold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Hardik imitated not only his bowling action, but also his celebration style. He posted the video with the caption, “How’s the form, Boom? @jaspritb1.”

ALSO READ: 'We missed him badly in last year's World Cup. There's no one close to him': Shastri identifies 'quality' India player

Moments later his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans reacted with a love emoticon, while Bumrah replied appreciating the action and the celebration.

“Bowling action (bulls eye emoticon) celebration @hardikpandya93,” he posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah will not be present at the Asia Cup tournament later this week as he has been rested owing to a back injury he incurred. He along with Harshal Patel, who suffered a side strain, will be missing the tournament in the UAE, which begins from August 27 onwards. The two are however expected to return in the subsequent home series against South Africa and Australia before Team India leaves for the 2022 T20 World Cup in October.

Hardik, however, has been picked in the line-up and is a certainty for the playing XI as well. India will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener on August 28 in Dubai before taking on a Qualifier in their second group A tie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON