Watch: Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunner; Hardik Pandya skittles England with short-ball ploy in 3rd ODI

The Indian all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja teamed up to thwart England in the third ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester. While Hardik peppered the opposition with short-pitched bowling, an agile Jadeja made no mistake on the field to grab two stunning catches in the same over. India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik pitched it short to Liam Livingstone, who swung it to Jadeja at deep square leg. Soon after Livingstone holed out to Jadeja in his ego battle against Hardik, Jos Buttler pulled another short delivery in the mid-wicket region. Jadeja again grabbed the catch – a two-handed sliding grab after sprinting to his left.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buttler was Hardik's fourth scalp and best figures for the Indian in a 50-over game. He also removed Jason Roy with the short ball ploy. The Englishman went for the pull but top-edged a comfortable catch to stumper Rishabh Pant.

Hardik then removed Ben Stokes, who ballooned it up for an easy catch to the Baroda all-rounder. Stokes perished for 27, leaving England in a precarious position on 74 for four in 13.2 overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj removed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, both on noughts, in the second over of the innings. Bairstow ballooned it to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off, while Joe Root nicked the incoming delivery to India captain Rohit Sharma in the slips.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up three wickets with two in end to wrap up England's innings. He removed Craig Overton and Reece Topley in the 46th over as the home side folded for 259. Hardik returned 4/24 including three maidens in his seven overs. Chahal finished with 3/60, while Siraj ended with a double. Jadeja also picked up a wicket as he removed Moeen Ali for 34.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I had to bend my back a bit, change my plans and realise you need to use the short ball as a wicket-taking ball. I always fancy my bouncer. Livingstone likes to take the short ball on and that gives me goosebumps. He hit me for two sixes, but one wicket made a big difference," Hardik, who recorded his best-ever figures in ODIs, said during the innings break.

"The body's fine, the captain is fantastic at managing my workload. The chase is about intent, the wicket is pretty good to bat on. We'll fancy our chances to chase it down."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON