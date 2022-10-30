Watch: Haris Rauf’s nasty bouncer injures batter during Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match

Having lost their opening two fixtures, Pakistan are currently up against Netherlands in a must-win T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Babar Azam-led side will be aiming to dominate their Dutch opponents and secure their first win of the tournament and the determination has been shown by Haris Rauf. In the sixth over of Netherlands' innings, the pacer delivered a nasty bouncer, which injured batter Bas de Leede.

In the fifth delivery of the over, the Pakistan bowler sent a short delivery and its bounce surprised the batter, who tried to swipe it away, but got hit on the helmet. The Pakistani cricketers immediately rushed to check on him, followed by the physios. There was a slight cut on his cheek and he had to depart for the dugout with the physio.

Here is the video:

With De Leede not returning to bat, the Netherlands have also announced Logan van Beek as their concussion substitute.

The Netherlands initially won the toss and opted to bat. After winning the toss, Dutch captain Scott Edwards said, "We are going to bat first, looks like a great surface. There will be some pace and bounce on offer, so we need to execute our plans. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing XI."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar stated, "We are not under pressure, but it's not going to be easy for us. We need to focus on this game. In T20 you need a good start in the first six overs. Our middle order has performed well in patches, but we need to step up as a unit. Fakhar is back for Haider Ali."

