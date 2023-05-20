Watch: Sam Curran, Hetmyer involved in heated fight, RR star takes revenge later

The Rajasthan Royals kept their playoff qualification chances alive with a close win over Punjab Kings in their final league-stage game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday night. With a four-wicket victory in Dharamsala, the Royals ended their league phase with seven wins in 14 matches, and will now depend on favourable results in other matches to secure a playoff berth. While Devdutt Padikkal (51) top-scored for the Royals in the 187-run chase, Shimron Hetmyer was instrumental to the innings towards the ending overs. The West Indies batter scored a quickfire 46 off 28 balls to take the side close to the target before Dhruv Jurel (10*) sealed RR's win with a six.

Sam Curran and Shimron Hetmyer had an intense battle on the field(IPL)

Hetmyer played a high-intensity knock and had an equally intense tussle with Punjab Kings star Sam Curran during the 17th over of the RR chase, when the batter was adjudged caught behind. The RR batter signalled for a review straight away, and as Curran walked past Hetmyer, the duo exchanged words.

The decision was eventually overturned and Hetmyer survived and following the end of the over, the duo exchanged words again, leading the crowd to erupt.

The tussle didn't end there. As Curran returned for his fourth over, Hetmyer smashed him for a four on the first ball and maintained the pose even as he ran the length of the crease, and circled around Curran. The commentators didn't miss the incident and passed a chuckle as the replay was shown on-air.

Curran did have a last laugh in the battle against Hetmyer, however, as he dismissed him in the same over. Going for a similar shot at cover, Hetmyer failed to beat Shikhar Dhawan at the position, as the Punjab Kings captain took an impressive catch to cut short the RR star's knock. The English pacer proved expensive in the game regardless, conceding 46 off his four overs with a wicket to his name.

The Punjab Kings became the third team to be eliminated from the race for playoffs, joining Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kings, hence, continue to wait for their maiden IPL title; one of the eight franchises from the opening edition of the tournament, Punjab Kings' best season came in 2014 when they topped the table and finished runners-up, as Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them in the final.

