Watch: How Rohit, Kohli and Pandya helped Shardul Thakur in plotting the dismissal of New Zealand's captain Tom Latham

Team India mauled New Zealand by 90 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. With the win, Rohit Sharma and Co. clinched the series 3-0, thus performing a clean sweep on the visitors. Courtesy a 212-run opening partnership by Rohit and Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue piled up 385/9 in 50 overs. Gill slammed 112 off 78 balls while Rohit also ended his century drought by hitting 101 off 85 balls. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya scored a half-century( 54 off 38 balls) and Virat Kohli played a cameo (36 off 27 balls) to help the hosts. Team India then bundled out New Zealand for 295 in 41.2 overs. Opener Devon Conway scored a scintillating ton, reaching 138 off 100 balls in a losing cause for the visitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the flat Indore pitch, three New Zealand batters got dismissed for a duck and one of them was their captain Tom Latham. On the first ball of 26th over, Shardul Thakur got rid of middle order batter Daryl Mitchell and then on the very next delivery, he had Latham caught by Pandya in mid-off region off a knuckle ball. The two-in-two dismissals by Thakur put India in the driver's seat in the match as New Zealand came under pressure at 184/4 in 25.2 overs.

ALSO READ: India's Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year after blockbuster 2022

In the post-match interaction, Player of the Match Thakur explained the planning behind Latham's wicket and how Rohit, Kohli and Pandya chipped in with their suggestions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

" To be honest Tom Latham's wicket came as a surprise. Yes, we expected it that something like that could happen, Virat walked up to me and he said "arre, slower one daalte hai kya !(Hey! How about bowling a slower one !)". Then Hardik was standing at mid-off, so he said "tu confident hai?( Are you confident?), do you want to bowl it?". I said yeah, i am confident. So he(Hardik) said " Bindass daal"(Go for it then!). Then Rohit asked me " What are you planning to do?". I said i am planning to bowl a slower one and surprise him first up because he(Latham) might be expecting a short ball or a length ball. So Rohit said "Okay, let's go for it," revealed Thakur in the video shared by BCCI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So all three of them ( Kohli, Pandya and Rohit) and myself were on the same page and I just went for that slower one. And I think Tom Latham was surprised with that kind of a delivery and yeah, we were able to get his wicket. Unfortunate ,that i missed the hat-trick on the next ball. But we did try to create something similar that we did to Tom Latham when Glenn Phillips walked in," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Gill was adjudged the player of the series for amassing 360 runs in three matches at a surreal average of 180.00 which included a double ton as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON