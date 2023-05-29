Watch: How Virat Kohli's giant-size avatar saved the day against relentless rain for CSK, GT fans during IPL 2023 final

It was a sheer disappointment for the thousands that had assembled at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night for the blockbuster IPL 2023 final between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. Relentless rain throughout the evening saw the toss being delayed before the match was washed out and moved to Reserve Day (Monday). But what further added to the concern of the spectators was that the rain never stopped even after the match was called off and many who had arrived to the venue without their umbrellas felt stuck late in the night. And that is when Virat Kohli's giant-size avatar came to the rescue.

Kohli's giant-size avatar saves CSK, GT fans against relentless rain

The announcement for match being called off on Sunday and moved to the Reserve Day was made at 11:00 PM IST. Rain never stopped in Ahmedabad, creating serious puddles on the covered area of the pitch and the outfield area as well. Narendra Modi Stadium ground had turned into a mini pond.

Following the announcement by the match officials, the thousands of spectators found it difficult to make their way out of the stadium amid the continued rain. And that is when Kohli poster came to use.

On the occasion of the IPL 2023 final, the organisers put giant posters of players of their big moments during the season. Kohli's poster was one of them. It was brought down by the CSK and GT fans, who then took shelter under it to make their way out of the venue.

There is forecast for rain on Monday as well, but fortunately not during match hours implying that there will be a full 20-20 over match to decide the champion.

Chennai are playing the IPL final for the 10th time with the team having won five times in previous nine appearances. They are hoping to equal Mumbai Indians for the most successful team in IPL history with five trophies each. Gujarat, on the other hand, are looking to become the first team since Chennai to successfully defend the trophy.

