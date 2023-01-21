Watch: Hyderabad fans come up with unique chant for home hero Mohammed Siraj amid stellar show

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has transformed himself as a pacer for Team India in last few years. At one time, he was notorious for leaking runs in plenty and not consistent with his line and length but the 28-year-old is a vital cog of the bowling department for the national team nowadays. He had a dream outing on his home ground as he grabbed a 4-fer in the 1st ODI played between India and New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. His exceptional spell of four wickets in 10 overs for 46 runs included two maidens and he played a prominent role in Team India's win 12 runs in the thrilling encounter.

It seems Siraj's brilliant performance struck a chord with the specatators on his home ground as well. In a now viral video on Twitter, some fans chant " Hyderabad, Sikanderabad, Siraj bhai jindabad" when Siraj approaches the stands while fielding near the boundary.

Earlier on Star Sports, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif had lauded Siraj for leading from the front and delivering a stupendous performance in the first match.

"He has huge courage because the pressure under which he came to bowl, it was an extremely important moment when he picked up two wickets in an over. Rohit Sharma was searching for someone who could put his hand up, that Bumrah is not there, but he didn't get any bowler in the death overs," said Kaif.

"It was an old and slightly wet ball. Forget about skill, you need courage here where nothing was happening with the ball, Bracewell and Santner were hitting one six after another and it was a pressure situation," he added.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI at Hyderabad, opener Shubman Gill had become the youngest batter to hit a double ton in the 50-over format. His knock (208 off 149 balls) comprised of nine sixes and 19 fours. With his fiery innings, Gill had also completed 1000 runs in ODIs in just 19 innings, becoming the fastes Indian batter to achieve the milestone.

