Watch: India, New Zealand stars engage in fun footvolley session as rain plays spoilsport in Wellington

The series opener between India and New Zealand saw weather playing a spoilsport as the toss for the same was delayed due to incessant rainfall in Wellington. While it continued to pour outside, the spirit inside the dressing room remained high. The stars from both the sides engaged in a fun game of footvolley, a video of which was released by BCCI on social media. [Follow: India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20]

“Team India and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up,” the BCCI tweeted. In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson can be seen teaming up with New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi.

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

"There is a 81 per cent of chance of rain at 7 PM Wellington Time (11:30 AM IST). The chance of rain gets significantly reduced as the day progresses, but there is still 49 per cent chance of rain," read the forecast as per AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, both New Zealand and India will look to start afresh after ending the T20 World Cup campaign on a disappointing note. New Zealand had endured a six-wicket defeat against Pakistan, while England hammered India by ten wickets at the knockout stage.

Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Indian brigade in the shorter format as Rohit Sharma has been rested. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul too are not part of the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are the big names missing as they are recovering from their respective injuries.

Among the Kiwis, the focus will be on their skipper Kane Williamson. The right-handed batter didn't have a great outing at the World Cup, and was subsequently released by his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the mini auction, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

