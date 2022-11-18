Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20: Toss delayed due to rain in series opener in Wellington
India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20: Toss delayed due to rain in series opener in Wellington

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 12:02 PM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: The toss has been delayed due to rain. Catch the LIVE score of IND vs NZ 1st T20I

IND vs NZ Live Score:
IND vs NZ Live Score:(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: A week after their respective semi-final defeats in the T20 World Cup in Australia, India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in a three-match T20I series with the opener in Wellington. India will not have the servives of some of their top players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and injured Jasprit Bumrah. The team will instead be led by Hardik Pandya with India looking to make a fresh start. Plenty of questions arise with India having a new side for the series. In batting, it pertains to the entire line-up. In the bowling front, the return of Umran Malik has fans excited already.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 18, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Rain has picked up

    The drizzle has got heavier and the conditions don't look promising. 

    However, only the pitch area has been covered.

  • Nov 18, 2022 12:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Opportunity for Umran Malik

    Umran Malik returns to the scheme of things after spending substantial time in the domestic circuit, and with the India ‘A’ side.

    Zaheer Khan, 2011 World Cup winner, feels the outing is a perfect opportunity for the Jammu and Kashmir speedster to make himself a constant figure. 

    “Umran has been a very exciting talent and this kind of exposure is definitely going to help him, it is about how he takes things forward if he wants to grab the spot consistently,” the ex-cricketer said.

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:54 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: What does AccuWeather say 

    "There is a 81 per cent of chance at 7 PM Wellington Time (11:30 AM IST). The match is slated to start at 12 PM IST. The chance of rain gets significantly reduced as the day progresses, but there is still 49 per cent chance of rain," as per AccuWeather.

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:50 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Latest weather update

    As per the latest update, the drizzle is back. The wait gets longer…

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:46 AM IST

     India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Washington Sundar on his injury

    “I have spent a lot of time at the NCA, my stint at Lancashire was amazing before I got injured, so I’ve worked a lot on my body, particularly my shoulder.”

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Present conditions

    As per latest update, the rain has stopped. The day has got slightly brighter as well. 

    However, the pitch covers are yet to be removed.

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:38 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Full squads

    India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Toss delayed

    The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield. 

  • Nov 18, 2022 11:34 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand first T20I, which will be played in Wellington. The action was scheduled to start from 12:00 PM IST, but it is unlikely due to rain. Stay tuned for LIVE updates! 

