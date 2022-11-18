India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st T20: Toss delayed due to rain in series opener in Wellington

India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score: A week after their respective semi-final defeats in the T20 World Cup in Australia, India and New Zealand are all set to face each other in a three-match T20I series with the opener in Wellington. India will not have the servives of some of their top players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and injured Jasprit Bumrah. The team will instead be led by Hardik Pandya with India looking to make a fresh start. Plenty of questions arise with India having a new side for the series. In batting, it pertains to the entire line-up. In the bowling front, the return of Umran Malik has fans excited already.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON