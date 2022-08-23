Watch: India players celebrate Zimbabwe series win by dancing to 'Kaala Chashma'

The Indian Cricket team had a inflicted a clean sweep over Zimbabwe on Monday with a 13-run win in the third ODI at Harare. Thanks to Shubman Gill's maiden international century, India posted 289/8, in reply to which Zimbabwe fought hard but were all out for 276. Vice-Captain Shikhar Dhawan celebrated the series win along with teammates and posted a video of the dance celebration on his Instagram account.

In a video reel posted on Instagram, Dhawan can be seen wearing black sunglasses while dancing to the tune of 'Kala Chashma'. As the video plays on, teammates Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan and others can be seen grooving to the music beats in joyful mood. Ishan goes on all fours to show off his dance moves while his teammates cheer for him, joining in on the fun. Dhawan seems to be the main cheerleader who dances in the front while lip- syncing the lyrics of the song.

Dhawan's celebratory video soon got viral on social media, with IPL franchise Punjab Kings sharing it on Twitter and wrote, "This will make your day, after an emphatic series win against Zimbabwe! #SherSquad, who’s got the best moves?"

Reacting to the video, West Indies legend cricketer Brian Lara commented, "I remembered a similar group of guys dancing the night away a few weeks ago." To Lara's comment, Dhawan replied," hahah yaa love and that nite as well."

India great Yuvraj Singh commented "Stick to cricket lads", followed by a laughing emoji.

The video has become a hit among fans who are congratulating the India team for the series win while appreciating the dance moves of Indian players. Some fans went overboard and commented about their desires to teach a few dance moves of their own to the Men in Blue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON