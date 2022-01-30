WATCH: India U19 star Ravi Kumar does Ronaldo's trademark 'Siu' celebration

The 'Siu' celebration has become synonymous with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times. The trademark act from the Manchester United forward has become an iconic football image, with many athletes copying the famous celebration.

India youngster Ravi Kumar was also seen emulating the 'Siu' celebration after picking up a wicket against Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. The paceman reduced the opposition to 14 for three to help India get off to an impressive start in the contest at Antigua.

The official Instagram handle of the ICC shared the video of Ravi castling Mahfijul Islam with a vicious in-swinger and the Indian's wicket-taking celebration. Son of a CRPF personnel, the Uttar Pradesh-born Ravi ended with excellent figures of 7-1-14-3 as India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the event.

Ravi first cleaned up Mahfijul and then removed opening partner Iftakher Hossain for one. In an attempt to square-cut Ravi's delivery, the batter found vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed at point. The tearaway pacer's third prey was Prantik Nawrose, who nicked it to Kaushal Tamble in the slips.

Post the left-arm pacer's sensational opening spell, Bangladesh were tottering at 56 for seven at one stage. SM Mehrob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) added 50 runs for the eighth wicket to take the team past the 100-run mark. In response, India chased down the target in 30.5 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 44 off 65 deliveries.

"The plan was simple – to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It’s been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way," said Ravi, the Player of the Match, in the post-match presentation.

Looking to continue their impressive record, four-time champions India will now face Australia in their semifinal on February 2. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

