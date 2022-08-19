Watch: Ishan keeps composure despite being attacked by bug during national anthem, video sends ripples through internet

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan starred as India cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday in the ODI series opener at Harare Sports Club. Young Gill, who scored 82, and vice-captain Dhawan, who notched up 81, remained unbeaten as the tourists knocked off a modest target of 190 with 19.1 overs to spare. India's fine batting display preceded Zimbabwe's collapse, which saw the home side get bundled out for 189 in 40.3 overs. The lone bright spot was a brave 70-run ninth-wicket stand between Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, an incident that happened prior to the ODI started making waves on social media. India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was left stunned during the national anthem after a bee attacked him out of nowhere. He ducked out after it unexpectedly hovered around his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: KL Rahul's gesture before national anthem in India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI takes internet by storm

On the bowling front, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar and Krishna shared the Indian honours with three wickets each. Chahar, who returned to the setup after a long injury lay-off, took 3-27 to rattle the opposition. Zimbabwe was 66-5 as Chahar claimed three of the first four wickets to fall.

The Zimbabweans eventually got to a respectable total with Evans (33 not out) and Ngarava (34) putting on 70 runs for the ninth wicket, a record for Zimbabwe against India. But the total was never enough to challenge the Indian team featuring many quality batters.

Dhawan and Gill both cracked half-centuries as a polished India side chased down the target with ease. Dhawan also became the 10th India batter to score more than 6,500 ODI runs. He faced 113 balls and hit nine fours, rotating the strike brilliantly. Gill played within himself for the first 30 deliveries before starting to chance his arms. He later surpassed his partner in terms of strike rate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India skipper KL Rahul also made a comeback to international cricket after more than two months. But he shifted himself to the middle order, giving an opportunity to Gill at the top.

"Picking up wickets was crucial. There was swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them (bowlers) put the ball in right areas and be disciplined," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it," added the captain.

"Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We'd rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON