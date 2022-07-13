Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's 'I don't remember what I said 6 years ago' reply to reporter's query leaves everyone in splits

Jasprit Bumrah spoke in detail about his mindset as he responded to the query after an impressive outing in the first ODI against England.
Jasprit Bumrah(YouTube/PTI)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 07:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India registered a dominant 10-wicket win over England in the first of three ODIs on Tuesday, with the side's bowling attacking running through a hapless English batting order. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with incredible figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, as India bowled England out on merely 110. Captain Rohit Sharma, then, remained unbeaten on 76 as India chased down the target with over 32 overs remaining.

Bumrah was justifiably named the player of the match for his performance in the game. This was the speedster's best bowling figures in the fifty-over format, and Bumrah drew significant appreciation from former and current cricketers alike after his outing in London. Former England captain Nasser Hussain, during his on-air stint in the ODI, even said that Bumrah is the best bowler across all formats of the game at the moment.

The pacer attended the post-match press conference where he talked about his performance and also spoke on the overall outing of the side in the landslide victory. A reporter in the presser also pointed out that Bumrah had the same confidence six years ago when he interviewed the cricketer, to which the Indian bowler had a cheeky response. "Sir, I don't remember what I said six years ago!" said Bumrah.

"But yes, I like to stay in the present. There are so many opinions out there, there is so much noise. It can create confusion. So, I focus on my own evaluation and preparations. If I tick all boxes, do hard work, work on my diet and fitness, I can accept my results easily. So I try to maintain that consistency. It helps stability," the speedster further said.

India will return to action in the second T20I of the series on Thursday that takes place at Lord's. The final match of the series is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

