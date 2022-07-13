Pakistan legend reveals how Virat Kohli worked on his advice after 'brief conversation' during India's 2022 England tour

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been long going through a rough patch in his career. The star batter who once scored centuries at will and broke records and rewrote history each time he stepped on the field, has now been going through a century-less run since November 2019. While most veterans and experts have blamed his luck after failing to point out ay error in his technique, former Pakistan cricketer and ex-England coach Mushtaq Ahmed recently claimed that he did give Kohli an advice on his batting during India's ongoing tour of England and admitted that the India batter applied it to his batting.

Speaking on ARY News’ show Bouncer, the legendary spinner claimed that he recently interacted with Kohli when he was at the gym gearing up for the England series and advised him to work on his front foot movement.

“Once Virat was training in the gym and he himself came to me and asked how’s everything is going and after a brief conversation I told him a couple of things and he’s a very smart and a good listener,” Mushtaq revealed.

“So, I told Virat that the initial 10-15 runs you score, your front foot lands straight on the pitch and when you try to drive the ball and as your foot is not in the direction of the ball, it takes the outside nick even on a flat surface,” he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer revealed that Kohli did acknowledged his advice and used it during the tour.

“After that, I noted that he began to shuffle across the pitch to get the ball in the middle but as you know when a batter shuffles especially when it is swinging, he lost track of where his off-stump was,” Mushtaq shared.

“He was carefully listening to all my points and acknowledged me, ‘That’s a very good point Mushi bhai and I would work on it’,” he maintained.

Mushtaq further revealed that he had held a meeting with the England team on how to stop Kohli from scoring big runs during the tour.

“We made a policy for him [Kohli] during India’s white-ball tour and I told the English management that being an Asian coach, I think we should set a tight field for him for his first 15 runs. Let him hit the ball over mid-off, mid-on, or cover but he won’t be able to do so since he is afraid,” Mushtaq claimed.

“His confidence level gets boosted by getting a couple of quick singles, which he achieves by tapping the ball towards mid-off and mid-on in the early phase of his inning. So, I told them that we should take chances on him during his first 15 runs since there is a high chance that he would get out after playing a poor shot,” he concluded.

