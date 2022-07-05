Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's straightforward response to former England cricketer's 'that makes you an all-rounder' comment

India captain for the fifth rescheduled England Test, Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes as far as his performance was concerned. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the match and his captaincy had more positives than uncertainties. Furthermore, on his captaincy debut, Bumrah even made noise with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 31 in the first innings, including a record 35-run over which he smoked off Stuart Broad.

Bumrah the batter was a sight to behold for India, which is why during the post-match presentation after England won the match by seven wickets to level the series 2-2, former batter Mark Butcher's first question was spot on. Butcher asked Bumrah, who was named India's Player of the Series for picking 23 wickets, whether it was safe to call him an all-rounder.

"Jasprit, first of all… that makes you an all-rounder now, right?" asked Butcher, to which Bumrah, with a smile, responded: "I won't go that far away but yeah, sometimes when you contribute with the bat, it gives you a great feeling."

Reflecting on the match, Bumrah attributed the twists and turns in the game to the 'beauty of Test cricket'. By the end of Day 3, India were on top, having taken a lead of 257 with seven wickets. But the way England came back in the last 2 days, first getting India all-out for 245 and then pulling off a record chase of 378, was incredible.

"That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result," mentioned Bumrah.

