WATCH: Jos Buttler's hilarious reaction as Ashwin asks him about the MCC rule change on 'Mankading'

R Ashwin recently made headlines after became the first player to use "retired out" as a tactical decision in the IPL. The wily tweaker is certainly not a one-trick pony as he hinted that the move will be used in cricket a lot more going forward. Notably, Ashwin was also the first in the IPL to effect a run out of a non-striker backing up. He had controversially dislodged the bails to dismiss Jos Buttler back in 2019. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

In a recent update, the custodians of the laws of cricket, MCC, moved the run-out dismissal while backing up to Law 38 (run out) from Law 41 (unfair play), and Ashwin didn't miss out on the opportunity to ask Buttler about the rule change. The two are currently a part of Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing 10-team IPL edition.

In a video shared by the franchise, Buttler asked Ashwin, "You have invited me for an interview on your YouTube channel. What would be your first question to me?"

Ashwin cheekily responded, "Jos. What do you think about the rule change?" Both players burst out laughing and Buttler said, "I thought that would be it."

"No, it isn't actually that one. So my question to you would be a bit technical. How do you hit that ball outside off-stump over cover for a six. It's the hardest ball in the game and how do you do that," Ashwin further said to continue the conversation.

Notably, Buttler was recently asked if he captained Ashwin, would he have allowed the off-spinner to use ‘Mankad’ – to which the English star replied, “No" in a chat with ESPNCricinfo. When the interviewer further asked whether Ashwin would have listened to Buttler, the Englishman responded, “No” before having a laugh.

With current ‘Orange’ and ‘Purple’ cap holders in their ranks, the Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at present. Royals currently are third in the standings with five wins from seven games.

Buttler is the leading run-scorer with a staggering 491 runs in just seven matches. The 31-year-old batter is chasing Indian superstar Virat Kohli's 2016 record of 973 runs. "I'm really enjoying some of the best form of my life and trying to work out why, and sort of bottle that up and continue that form," said Buttler after hitting 116 off 65 deliveries against Delhi Capitals.