Watch: Kieron Pollard completes superb caught-and-bowled effort, gives fiery send-off to batter during PSL encounter

Kieron Pollard will no longer take part as a player in the Indian Premier League, but the T20 specialist continues to make an impact in other franchise tournaments across the globe. A similar episode was witnessed on Saturday at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Pollard completed a superb caught-and-bowled effort during the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. However, what followed next was bit rare as the former Windies all-rounder also gave the batter, in this case Abdullah Shafique, a fiery send-off.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the Lahore innings, who went to pile a stiff 180/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Pollard's quick reflex saw Shafique being dismissed for 48 off 35 deliveries, who for a brief moment failed to come in terms with the catch being completed.

Pollard had bowled it full and wide, which was struck powerfully by Shafique. Despite the pace the ball went straight towards Pollard, who collected with zero discomfort. Here is the video of the moment:

Pollard, who bowled just two overs, conceded 16 runs and scalped two wickets. He had dropped Shafique earlier in the innings while he was batting on 29 in the 8th over bowled by Usama Mir, who didn't pick a single wicket in his four overs. It was not a difficult chance, certainly not tough as the catch, which he took off his own bowling.

Pollard then went to trap Sam Billings LBW for 54 (35), who was the highest run-scorer among the Lahore batters. Apart from the two no other Lahore batters were able to get going, with opener Mirza Baig's 11-ball 17 being the third highest individual score.

Multan started the 181-run chase on a decent note as Mohammad Rizwan along with Shan Masood added 44 runs in the powerplay overs. The pair added 48-runs for the opening wicket before Zaman Khan packed Masood for 19 off 20 balls.

