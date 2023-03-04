Watch: Shadab Khan leaves room in splits with ‘uska shadi se koi taluk nahi hai’ response to journalist's bizarre query

After skipping the limited-over series against New Zealand in January this year due to a finger injury, Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan returned to action in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he is leading Islamabad United. However the return has been far from ideal as he has only managed 20 runs from four innings. With the ball too Shadab has been expensive, but has accounted for six wickets from the same number of matches.

Addressing the same during a PSL press conference earlier this week, Shadab was taken by surprise when a journalist asked if his marriage has something to do with the dip in his performance. The all-rounder, however, took the question in good spirits, stating marriage has nothing to do with his performance.

“Performance itni achi nahi hain lekin uska shadi se koi taluk nahi hain. (The performance is not good but it has nothing to do with my marriage) You guys know I'm making a return after an injury and my finger has not recovered entirely," responded Shadab.

He quickly added: “It has recovered but the pain and swelling is still there, so maybe that could be one of the reason. However, this shouldn't be an excuse, but the dip in my performance has nothing to do with my marriage.”

Shadab tied the knot with former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in February, days ahead of the latest edition of PSL. The all-rounder had sustained the injury while representing Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League.

In fact, Shadab's revelation that he is yet to recover fully from the injury left many fans fuming on social media, forcing Islamabad United general manager Rehan-ul-Haq to step in.

A Twitter user tagged Rehan and slammed the management for “running an agenda” on player injuries. His tweet read: “Hello @Rehan_ulhaq Sir! You guys have been running the agenda on player injuries since last season. And continue to claim that we will not risk injury to players. And will take care of the player's injury. And playing our national side main player(not fully fit)”

Rehan was quick to response as he responded: "Hello sir. Before jumping to conclusions, please understand that it is advised by the physio and doctor to play him since that is the only way he will recover. Thanks."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Shadab has led the two-time champions, who currently sit at the third position on the six-team PSL points table. The team have won four out of the six matches they have played, with the latest coming against Karachi Kings where they chased down a gigantic 202-run target.

Shadab will hope for a change in fortune as far as personal form is concerned as the tournament enters the business end, which will be crucial in determining the teams qualifying for the playoffs.

