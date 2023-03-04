'You say McCullum 2008, I hear Harmanpreet 2023': Twitter goes crazy as MI captain unleashes carnage in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur unleashed havoc on the Gujarat Giants bowlers as she smashed 14 fours en route to a brilliant 65 off just 30 balls in the Women's Premier League opener. Harmanpreet also hit seven fours off successive deliveries in her innings, as Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth score of 207/5 in 20 overs. In addition to Harmanpreet, Hayley Matthews scored a quickfire 47 while Amelia Kerr also remained unbeaten on 45 off just 24 deliveries.

Following her innings, the fans also drew comparisons of Harmanpreet's blistering knock with Brendon McCullum's fiery century in the opening night of the Indian Premier League 15 years ago. In the opener of the men's league, McCullum had remained unbeaten on 158 off just 73 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and 13 sixes in an incredible display of power-hitting.

Also read: Watch: Gujarat Giants' Tanuja Kanwar takes first wicket in WPL history; dismisses Mumbai Indians' Yastika Bhatia

While Harmanpreet couldn't reach the three-figure mark, her knock in the opener set the tone for MI's strong finish in the game and the fans on Twitter lauded the skipper.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bowl at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. For the Giants, Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers as she registered figures of 2/43 in four overs.

Giants' Tanuja Kanwar etched her name in history as she became the first wicket-taker in the Women's Premier League when she dismissed Yastika Bhatia on 1 earlier in the game. However, MI made a strong recovery following the early dismissals, with Matthews taking on the Giants bowlers before Harmanpreet produced a scintillating display of power-hitting.

The opening match of the WPL preceded a star-studded opening ceremony, with captains of all five sides unveiling the trophy in presence of BCCI officials including president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, as well as singer AP Dhillion performed at the DY Patil Stadium in the ceremony hosted by veteran anchor Mandira Bedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON