Watch: KL Rahul kicks off preparations for West Indies T20I series, hones batting skills in net session

  • Rahul missed the England tour and travelled to Germany to be operated on for sports hernia. 
India batter KL Rahul(Twitter)
India batter KL Rahul(Twitter)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

KL Rahul is set for an international return after a lengthy injury lay-off. The star India batter was picked for India's Twenty20 squad for the team's five-match tour of West Indies beginning later this month. Rahul, named the captain for the South Africa series last month, missed the assignment due to a right groin injury on June 8. Watch: Pakistan star pulls of Dravid's memorable act after taking 39 balls to get off the mark in SL vs PAK 1st Test

Rahul underwent successful surgery and informed that he is now "headling and recovering well". He also thanked everyone for messages and prayers and said his road to recovery has started following a "tough couple of weeks".

Rahul, the second-highest run-scorer of the recent IPL, missed the England tour and travelled to Germany to be operated on for sports hernia. A video of the right-handed batter has been doing rounds on social media where he is honing his batting skills at National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets in Bengaluru.

"Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon," KL Rahul had shared a post for fans on the Koo app.

Along with Rahul, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is also in the squad, subject to fitness. The series will also see ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the T20 format. The Indian contingent also features young left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh. The Rohit Sharma-led side, however, will be without former skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli, 33, has been going through a prolonged lean patch and has not hit a century since 2019. His slump in form has sparked a huge debate over his place in the Twenty20 set-up.

The five games in West Indies will be played at three venues in Trinidad, St Kitts and Lauderhill in the US state of Florida.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

kl rahul india vs west indies
