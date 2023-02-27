Watch: KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill suspense alive after BCCI shares India's training video ahead of 3rd Test vs Australia

Currently leading 2-0 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India will be aiming to grab a series-clinching victory in the upcoming third Test match in Indore, set to start from March 1. Rohit Sharma and Co. destroyed the visitors, winning by an innings and 132 innings in Nagpur. Then, they followed it up with a six-wicket victory in New Delhi, with Ravindra Jadeja being adjudged as the Man of the Match for the second game in a row.

The home side had plenty of positives in the first and second Tests, with Rohit Sharma slamming a century and Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin torturing Aussie batters. In the first Test match, Jadeja scalped seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He also smacked a knock of 70 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Ashwin took eight wickets and also a five-wicket haul. Axar Patel also displayed excellent batting with a knock of 84 runs.

In the second Test, Jadeja was adjudged as the Man of the Match for the second fixture in a row. The all-rounder took ten wickets, packed with a seven-wicket haul which saw the Aussies face a second innings collapse, getting bowled out for 113 runs. With 115 runs needed to win, India reached 118 for four and Cheteshwar Pujara hit the winning runs, in his 100th Test.

One of the negatives for India was KL Rahul's batting as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper failed to gain any kind of momentum. In the first Test match, India only had to bat in the first innings and Rahul was dismissed for 20 runs off 71 balls. In the second Test, he could only post scores of 17 and 1. Many fans and experts criticised Rahul and felt that Shubman Gill should have got the nod ahead of the 30-year-old. Gill has once again been named in the squads for the next two matches, and many fans will be hoping for the Gujarat Titans opener to start instead of Rahul. To add more spice to the selection situation, Rahul also lost his vice-captaincy tag for the remaining two games.

The BCCI intensified the drama furthermore, with a recent training video on social media. In the video, the Indian cricket team could be seen having a nets session and Rahul could be seen conversing with head coach Rahul Dravid. But Gill was present in the video at all, increasing the selection suspense for fans.

Here is the video:

The third Test match is scheduled to begin from March 1 and will take place in Indore. Then, the fourth Test match will take place in Ahmedabad, beginning from March 9. The hosts will be aiming to grab a series-clinching victory in the third Test, and Australia will be hoping to stage a comeback.

