Watch: Kohli effect! New Delhi crowd goes crazy for Naveen after Afghan pacer castles Buttler with peach of a delivery

Afghanistan created history on Sunday by defeating England to script their second win in ODI World Cup history in New Delhi. Hasmatullah Shahidi's side was in inspiring form and sealed a 69-run win against the defending champions in ODI 13 of the ongoing tournament. Defending a target of 285 runs, the Afghans relied on their spin magic to bowl out England for 215 in 40.3 overs.

The New Delhi crowd cheered for Naveen-ul-Haq.

During the run chase, England had alarm bells ringing right from the start, with opener Jonny Bairstow (2) and no. 3 batter Joe Root (11) departing early. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, who looked like he would rebuild for England with Harry Brook, lost his wicket for 32 runs off 39 balls. Captain Jos Buttler's (9) poor ODI record in India continued as he failed to have an impact. Meanwhile, once Afghanistan got rid of Buttler, it was game over for England, who eventually ran out of batters. Brook registered 66 runs off 61 balls, including seven fours and a six. For Afghanistan's bowling department, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi bagged two dismissals.

Initially, Afghanistan posted 284 in 49.5 overs, courtesy of a knock of 80 runs off 57 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Meanwhile, Ikram Alikhil also made a noteworthy contribution of 58 off 66 deliveries. For England's bowling department, Adil Rashid scalped two dismissals.

It was a sight to watch during the first innings when the Indian fans, who booed Naveen-ul-Haq with Virat Kohli chants in the past, cheered for the Afghan pacer with his name. He castled Buttler with a peach of a delivery during the innings, and the crowd reacted in a positive manner to celebrate his wicket. In the 18th over, Naveen sent a swinging delivery, from over the wicket. Buttler got beaten between bat and pad, as the ball went through the gap to hit the top of off stump with England stuck at 91/4. On taking the wicket, Naveen celebrated in style and so did the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They could also be heard chanting ‘Naveen, Naveen!’

Naveen has been under the spotlight during the ongoing tournament, especially due to his IPL 2023 altercation with Kohli, which also saw many rounds of indirect social media jibes. So during Afghanistan's defeat to India in the same venue in the ongoing tournament, Naveen was booed by the fans with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants at every sight of him. It was visible when Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi threw the ball to Naveen as soon as Kohli walked out to bat.

Fans expected the duo to atleast glare at each other, but nothing happened. Kohli faced 10 balls from Naveen and didn't really take him, bagging three singles. Meanwhile, Naveen also didn't really test the Indian batter. On the departure of Rohit Sharma, the entire crowd were treated to a moment when Kohli and Naveen did something in the middle that didn't go unnoticed. The pair were seen smiling, hugging and patting each other. But still the crowd kept up with their boos and Kohli had to signal them to stop trolling the bowler in the 27th over.

