'Discuss things you're hired for, not this random stuff': Pakistan legends tear into Mickey Arthur's ‘BCCI event’ remark

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, wasn't a happy man after India's resounding win over Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup group match in Ahmedabad. The side's director expressed his dissatisfaction about the one-sided nature of the fan support, as the world-renowned India-Pakistan rivalry played out in the world's largest stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium was predominantly filled with fervent home supporters rallying behind the 'Men in Blue.' Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur, interacts with skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India (Siddharaj Solanki)

After India secured a commanding 7-wicket win, Arthur shared his disappointment during the post-match press conference. “Look, I'd be lying if I said it did. It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight.”

However, Arthur's comments left many puzzled, including Pakistan's own former and current cricketing legends. That Pakistan's team director is emphasising on sentimentality rather than the cricketing reasons for defeat didn't sit well particularly with former captain Wasim Akram, who insisted that Arthur cannot “get away” with the defeat.

“What did you plan against Kuldeep Yadav? That's what we want to hear, not this random stuff. You can't get away from this,” Akram told Arthur during a show on Pakistan's national channel A Sports.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan was also critical of Arthur, who stated that the team director should be talking about the areas for which he was hired.

“He's diverting attention. People are disheartened, and you are saying such emotional things. They should discuss things that they are appointed for, rather than such things. I understand it's an ICC event. But as a coach, you shouldn't really be saying such things,” said Moin.

‘Praise them’

Pakistan's star all-rounder Shoaib Malik had a rather unusual remark on Arthur's comments. He stated that instead of being critical of India, one should be praising them and take inspiration from them on how to cheer for the home team. Malik stated that Pakistan should also create a similar atmosphere when the country hosts a tournament of similar stature.

“I think we should rather praise them. If there's an event in our country, we should also utilise our home conditions like this,” Malik said.

