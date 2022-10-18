Watch: Kohli joins Babar at nets as ex-India captain practices with Pakistan team moments after T20WC warm-up tie vs AUS

There is no rest day for Virat Kohli especially when he is gearing up for a tournament as big as the World Cup. Only a month back Kohli had returned to the Indian squad after a long break from international cricket. He admitted that he had not “picked up his bat” during that period. And the former India captain returned in style as he ended his three-year-long century drought with an incredible 122 against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.

Kohli has since then been in an impressive form and seems to have moulded himself perfectly into India's new batting template in T20I cricket and would not want to let go of this form. Hence, when India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Australia ended at the Gabba on early Monday evening, Kohli wasted no time in hitting the nets again.

Kohli was rested for India's first two practice matches upon landing in Australia, where the Rohit Sharma-led side had played against Western Australia in both the matches. But he returned to the playing XI in the game against the defending T20 world champions and hosts, Australia, although he did not get the score he would have liked. Facing 13 balls, Kohli scored 19 and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc by a shorter delivery.

Moments after the match, Kohli joined the Pakistan team in the nets at the Gabba where he had a 40-minute long training session with mostly shorter deliveries being bowled at him.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were also present at the nets and were having their batting practice session in the adjacent net to Kohli.

After the long batting session, Kohli walked up to India head coach Rahul Dravid who was present throughout the session and had a word with him, which seemed mostly on the kind of deliveries he faced and on the dismissal he incurred in the Australia game.

