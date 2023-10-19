Watch: Kohli, Siraj can't keep calm as KL Rahul grabs one-handed flying stunner in 2023 WC clash vs Bangladesh

In a crucial World Cup match in Pune, Bangladesh got off to a strong start after choosing to bat against India; however, the momentum swiftly shifted in India's favor as Kuldeep Yadav delivered the much-needed opening breakthrough in the 15th over, removing half-centurion Tanzid Hasan on 51. Their stand-in captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, fell soon after, and it was Mohammed Siraj who was India's first pacer to strike. He dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just 3, thanks to an exceptional display of skill from KL Rahul, who took an incredible diving catch behind the stumps.

KL Rahul (L) took a brilliant catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Hotstar)

Rahul's agility and athleticism came to the fore as he moved swiftly to his left and secured a stunning one-handed catch, leaving the fans in awe. It was the 25th over that saw the remarkable catch from the wicketkeeper-batter. It was a cross-seamed delivery from Siraj – one he had been using to much success in this World Cup – and even as the ball wasn't exactly on the right line as it traveled down the leg side, Mehidy's attempt to guide the ball for an easy boundary down to fine leg got an edge off his bat.

The faint edge carried through to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul who showcased his exceptional wicketkeeping skills. With lightning-fast reflexes, Rahul dived to his left and pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch, securing the third wicket of the Bangladesh innings.

Watch:

Rahul has been impressive behind the wickets for India and has also played key role with the bat at the World Cup so far. However, even as India achieved significant breakthroughs in the game against Bangladesh, the side did face a massive setback early in the game when leading all-rounder Hardik Pandya faced an ankle injury and was forced off the field during the ninth over.

Hardik was injured while attempting to stop a straight drive from Litton Das off his own bowling. According to an official update from BCCI, the all-rounder was sent for scans soon after his injury, meaning Pandya is unlikely to take any furthr part with the ball in the match against Bangladesh.

