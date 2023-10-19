Watch: Virat Kohli returns to bowling in ODIs after 6 years as India face enormous Hardik Pandya injury setback vs BAN

During the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh, Team India suffered a major setback as Hardik Pandya, the side's leading all-rounder, sustained an injury early in the game. The incident occurred during the 9th over of Bangladesh's innings, just as Hardik bowled only his third delivery of the match. While trying to field a straight drive from Litton Das off his own bowling, Hardik slipped during his follow-through and injured his leg. Hardik Pandya faces injury during 2023 WC match vs Bangladesh; Virat Kohli bowls(PTI/Hotstar)

The all-rounder received prompt attention from the team physio, as he made attempts to continue. Yet, it became evident that the injury was more severe than initially thought, and, to the collective disappointment of fans, Hardik was ultimately forced to walk off the field.

As Kohli and Rohit Sharma had a discussion on the field, the team had to quickly regroup and the former eventually completed the rest of the over, much to the immediate delight of fans.

Watch:

The team management would be hoping that Hardik Pandya's injury is not a serious one, as his role remains pivotal to India's campaign at the 2023 World Cup. In addition to being an important player with the ball, Hardik remains a linchpin in India's batting order, adding tremendous depth and power to their lineup.

This is not the first time when Hardik faces an injury scare; he remaind absent from professional cricket for many months following the T20 World Cup in 2021 after a back injury sidelined him. He had made a sensational return during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and quickly found himself back in the Indian squad. His impressive performances upon his international return not only solidified his place but also saw him take over the captaincy in T20Is earlier this year. Furthermore, Pandya was also entrusted with the vice-captaincy role in ODIs, a responsibility he continues to uphold in the ongoing World Cup.

Kohli, meanwhile, conceded two runs in three deliveries as he completed Hardik's over. It was the first time Kohli bowled in international cricket this year, and the first time he rolled his arm over in the ODI format in nearly six years.

India aim to make 4 in 4

India have yet to taste defeat in the 2023 World Cup so far, triumphing over Australia, Afghanistan, and arch-rivals Pakistan in their initial three matches. Their fourth match, held in Pune, saw Bangladesh's stand-in captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, win the toss and choosing to bat.

