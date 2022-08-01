Watch: Srikkanth's hilarious 'aapka ex-coach hai commentary box mein' message for India star during IND vs WI T20 match

Ravichandran Ashwin and young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made significant contributions in the Twenty20, with the pair spinning a web around West Indies batter on Friday. Ashwin, who was back in India's 20-over setup, returned 2/22 from his four overs to show his experience and guile, while Bishnoi finished with 2/26, showing that he is ready to bowl in away conditions at the highest level. Surprisingly, the Indian think-tank also went with Ravindra Jadeja to accommodate three spinners in the playing eleven.

Jadeja also picked up a wicket, getting the ball to turn away from Holder and removing the West Indies all-rounder for a nought at the Brian Lara Stadium. The Indian also contributed with 16 off 13 deliveries but it was Kris Srikkanth who made waves in the commentary box. The former player left fans in splits with his eccentric word choices while commentating alongside Ravi Shastri.

"Aap kya soch rahein hai? India 200 marega ya nahi marega? (What do you think? Will India hit 200?) Jaddu, aapka ex-coach hai idhar commentary box mein. (Jadeja, you have your ex-coach here in the commentary box). What an improvement he (Jadeja) has had since Ravi (Shastri) became the coach. For our dear viewers, Shastri has been one of the most successful coaches for India. He did a brilliant job in Australia. Fantastic series, well done Ravi," Srikkanth said on Fancode.

Jadeja – the vice-captain of the series for the preceding 50-over assignment – was ruled out of the West Indies ODIs with a knee injury. The ace all-rounder sat out in the first two games before the BCCI said that he is “still not 100 per cent fit”, which ruled him out of the third ODI as well.

It remains to be seen if the team management persists with the troika of Jadeja, Ashwin and Bishnoi for the second game of the five-match series. Talking about the Twenty20 series opener, India registered a 68-run win to continue their impressive run against the Caribbean side.

Rohit Sharma hit 64 in 44 balls at the top of the innings, while Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 41 off 19 to power India to a competitive 190-6. Karthik, who pummelled the opposition with 4 fours and 2 sixes, shared an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 52 runs with Ravi Ashwin, who remained not out on 13. West Indies, in response, reached 122-8 while losing wickets at regular intervals.

Arshdeep Singh (2-24), Bishnoi (2-26) and Ashwin (2-22) all contributed wickets from four overs each, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked his usual self to return bowling figures of 1-11 from his two overs.

The second Twenty20 game is at Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Monday with a third match at the same venue on Tuesday. The last two matches of the 20-over series are scheduled to be played at Lauderhill in Florida.

