Watch: Kuldeep goes crazy in brutal 'self-troll' moment as Ponting mentions DC's 'batting'; here's how Ganguly reacted

After five-successive defeats, Delhi Capitals finally opened their account in the 2023 Indian Premier League earlier this week when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. In a game delayed by rain in the national capital, KKR scored a lowly score of 127 in 20 overs and it seemed the visitors would seal an incredible win over the Capitals, but Axar Patel eventually steered the side home.

Ricky Ponting; Kuldeep Yadav(Twitter)

The DC batting order has let the side down more often than not in the season so far; barring David Warner, there have been few players who delivered any performance of note by the Capitals in the ongoing edition.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week, DC failed to chase down a 175-run target in Bengaluru. The side posted 172 against Mumbai Indians while batting first, and it was only on the final delivery of the match when MI succeeded in chasing down the target.

Following the game against the Knight Riders, the side's head coach Ricky Ponting addressed the players, as he spoke about their performances in the victory. However, as soon as Ponting began to talk about the side's batting performance, Kuldeep Yadav – DC's leading spinner – couldn't hold back his laughter.

Sourav Ganguly, DC's director of cricket, cheekily said, “I like it,” as Kuldeep broke into laughter, while Ponting said, “Honestly, there's not a lot to say!”

Watch:

Chasing a 128-run target, Prithvi Shaw -- once again -- failed to make a mark as he was dismissed on 13 off 11 deliveries. Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt were also dismissed within single-digit scores while Manish Pandey played a 21-run knock off 23 balls. If it were not for David Warner's 57-run knock in 41 balls, the Capitals would likely be staring at a sixth-straight loss in the season.

DC will return to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24; the SRH, too, are struggling in the season so far, having faced four defeats in six matches so far.

