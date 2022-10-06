Watch: Kuldeep recreates his classic Babar Azam dismissal, gets rid of Aiden Markram with an absolute ripper in 1st ODI

Remember that classic Babar Azam dismissal in the 2019 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan? Kuldeep Yadav, who was then one of India's mainstay bowlers in the white-ball format, produced an absolute piece of magic to bamboozle the star Pakistan batter. Much has changed for the India spinner over the last three years, with Kuldeep losing his place in the team, struggling with form and now aiming to cement his spot for the 2023 World Cup, but the bowler hasn't lost his touch as he recreated that same delivery to dismiss South Africa batter Aiden Markram in the first ODI match of the three-match series in Lucknow on Thursday. (India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was in the 16th over of the match, which as reduced to 40 overs owing to heavy rainfall in Lucknow. Kuldeep had set Markram up beautifully in that over and it only seemed a matter of time before he sent him packing. It was a classical delivery from a chinaman as the ball drifted across the batter and spun back in sharply as Markram plunged forward o defend it. The ball sneaked through the gates and crashed against the stumps.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill has his say on battle with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul for opener's spot for 2023 ODI World Cup

BCCI later shared the video of that dismissal and captioned it, "Absolute Beaut! @imkuldeep18 gets Aiden Markram out with a ripper! #TeamIndia"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babar, now the captain of Pakistan side, had suffered a similar fate back in 2019 World Cup in their Manchester tie. Babar had managed to stabilise the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman after Pakistan had suffered an early loss, but fell victim to a classic delivery from Kuldeep and was dismissed for 48 off 57. Pakistan had lost by 89 runs in that rain-hit match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about this match, it has been reduced to 40 overs after the first ODI witnessed a delayed start owing to heavy rain in Lucknow. India captain Shikhar Dhawan then opted to ball first against South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON