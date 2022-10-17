Watch: Legends Viv Richards, Miandad entertain fans with never-seen-before cycling contest during Pakistan Junior League

Viv Richards and Javed Miandad had a moment to remember as they entertained fans with a hilarious cycling competition during the Pakistan Junior League. The legendary cricketers have been picked as league mentors for the competition and are joined by the likes of Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik and Colin Munro. The Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a video of the moment on Twitter and captioned it as, "Show us a better video today, we will wait!"

Here is the video:

The tournament began on October 6 and will take place till October 21, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The teams participating are Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders. The teams will compete for the winners' purse of PKR 10 million and the trophy. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be given PKR 5 million.

The competition will also have 19 matches including the final. Each outfit will face each other once in a single-league round-robin format. Tournament Director Nadeem Khan said, "“We have put a big effort in putting together this event which is meant to prepare our U19 players for senior cricket by providing them a world-class competition. The most encouraging thing for us is the response of cricket boards across the globe who have sent 24 quality players to represent the six sides.

“These players will have the greats of the game Javed Miandad, Sir Vivian Richards, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Imran Tahir and Colin Munro mentor them which is nothing less than a lifetime learning opportunity for these players.

“The local players have come through the age-group system, these players will represent our domestic, franchise and national sides in the years ahead and I am sure the Pakistan Junior League will prove to be a major milestone in their careers.”

