Watch: 'Jab se bowling start kari hai, aap ko follow kar raha hu' - Shaheen's heart-warming chat with Shami goes viral

Mohammed Shami has been all over the internet on Monday, for two reasons. One, his brilliance with the old ball in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia at the Gabba where he inflicted a run-out and then picked up three wickets, two of which were with lethal yorkers that helped India win by 6 runs, in what was the only over he bowled in the match. Two, a small video clip shared by Pakistan Cricket on their Twitter handle where Shaheen Afridi was spotted having a heart-warming chat with Shami. The video set internet ablaze.

Shami was there are the practice nets at the Gabba when India were playing their warm-up game against Australia. Pakistan players were also present at the nets to gear up for their warm-up game against England at the same venue after the India match.

Shaheen, who like Shami is also making a comeback to the T20I side, walked up to the veteran India pacer and greeted him saying, “Shami bhai kaise hai aap (How are you).”

The video also showed that Shaheen was all praise for Shami's bowling, hailing his ability to delivery with an upright seam. “Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fa of your wrist position and upright seam,” said Shaheen. And thus begun Shami's master class on seam position.

“Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good)," said Shami.

Shami was at his brutal best in that last over against Australia. Defending 11 runs in just 6 balls, he conceded four runs in the first two balls before four wickets fell in the next four balls.

"He is coming back after a long time, so we wanted to give him an over. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did," India captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

