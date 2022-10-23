Watch: 'Main idhar nahi khada hota' - Hardik turns emotional as he remembers father after India's win over Pakistan

Team India registered a sensational win over Pakistan in its opening game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, beating the arch-rivals by four wickets in Melbourne. In a dramatic finish that came down to the final delivery, Ravichandran Ashwin held his nerve to steer the side to victory with a run needed to win the game. It was Virat Kohli, however, who led the Indian comeback after a poor start to the innings, as the batting great remained unbeaten on 82 off just 53 balls to ensure India go past the finishing line.

India were struggling at 31/4 in 6.1 overs in the 160-run chase when Kohli was joined by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the middle. The duo forged a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket, in which Hardik scored an important 40. While the all-rounder struggled to get going with his otherwise aggressive style of play, Pandya did play an important role in partnering Kohli and enabling the batter to play his natural game at the other end.

Pandya was dismissed on the first delivery of the final over, but Kohli and Ashwin eventually ensured the side ended with a win. While the former Indian captain shed a tear following the victory, Hardik Pandya also turned emotional as he interacted with home broadcasters Star Sports after the game.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter following the game, Hardik could be seen teary-eyed as he remembered the sacrifices made by his late father during the former's early childhood.

Watch:

“Agar vo mujhe khelne ka mauka nahi dete, toh main idhar nahi khada hota. Itna bada sacrifice karna, bacchon ke liye poora city shift karna. Main nahi kar sakta, main apne bacchon se bohot pyaar karta hu. Unke liye sab kar lunga, but uss samay pe jab 6 saal ke the dono bhai, tab city aur business sab shift karna.. bohot badi baat hai. I will be grateful forever (If he hadn't given me a chance, I won't be standing here. He made a big sacrifice, he shifted to a different city for his kids. I love my kids so much but I can't do that. We were six at that time, and he shifted an entire city and his entire business. It was a big thing),” Hardik said as he turned emotional.

