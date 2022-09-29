Watch: 'Moeen bhai aapko dekhke bola tha ye' - Shadab's hilarious remark in press conference leaves Moeen Ali in splits

Pakistan held their nerves to clinch a close six-run win over England in the fifth T20I of the seven-match series, taking a 3-2 lead in Lahore. The Babar Azam-led side posted a rather modest score of 145 in 19 overs; however, its bowling attack shined again as every bowler returned with a wicket – with Haris Rauf taking two – as they restricted England to 139/7. Debutant Aamer Jamal, who bowled the final over of the innings, gave away only 8 runs against an in-form Moeen Ali to deliver a victory for Pakistan.

Following the game, Shadab Khan attended the press conference for the Pakistan side as he discussed over a length of subjects concerning the game. Seeing Moeen waiting for his turn at the presser, Shadab also revealed his chat with the England all-rounder during the match.

“Meri Moeen bhai se baat ho rahi thi. Maine kaha mujhe pitch toh achha lag raha hai lekin I don't know score kyun nahi ho raha. Dew factor bhi kaafi zyada tha, toh score hona chahiye tha. Pitch kaafi achha tha batting ke liye, but score nahi hua. (I was talking to Moeen bhai. I told him pitch looked good for batting but I don't know why we weren't able to score. There was a lot of dew on the ground as well, so there should've been a high score. Pitch was good for batting.),” Shadab said in the press conference.

As the announcer said, “Moeen bhai is here. Thank you so much everyone,” Shadab made a rather hilarious remark. He said, “Moeen bhai maine aapko dekhke bola tha (I said this after seeing you, Moeen bhai),” referring to his answer about his chat with the English all-rounder.

Moeen passed a chuckle as he walked up to the platform for the presser, and shook Shadab's hand along the way.

Both sides return for the sixth T20I of the series on September 30 at the same venue (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore). England face a must-win game in the sixth T20I, as a loss will lead to Pakistan taking an unassailable 4-2 lead in the seven-match series.

