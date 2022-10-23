Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: Rizwan's epic 'India mein aayenge toh dikhayenge' remark leaves Indian fans in splits ahead of IND-PAK MCG clash

Watch: Rizwan's epic 'India mein aayenge toh dikhayenge' remark leaves Indian fans in splits ahead of IND-PAK MCG clash

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2022 10:41 AM IST

On Saturday, it was Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan's video that made rounds following his epic reply to an Indian fan ahead of the blockbuster India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Rizwan interacts with India fans
ByHT Sports Desk

The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia have given fans a wholesome experience of getting the chance of interacting with and watch the star cricketers prepare for the matches and the tournament. Social media has, every now and then, thrown videos shared by fans, of their experience of meeting or watching cricketers at the nets, owing to the facility in stadiums in Australia. On Saturday, it was Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan's video that made rounds following his epic reply to an Indian fan ahead of the blockbuster India match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When Rizwan was gearing up for the all-important match against India at the MCG, one of the Indian fans requested him saying, “Rizwan bhai, six maarke dikhao. India se aaye hai specially aapko dekhne.”

ALSO READ: Ramiz Raja reveals his last-minute conversation with Babar Azam before India match: 'I told him to only dream about...'

The Pakistan opener, looked back, smiled and replied saying, "India mein aaenge to wahaan dikhaaenge" (Will show the sixes when we come to India). Indian fans standing there burst into laughter.

Rizwan will have the opportunity to visit India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, but a recent statement made by BCCI secretary and ACC president, Jay Shah, on the Asia Cup next year has left Pakistan's India tour handing in balance.

Shah made a statement earlier last week saying that the Asia Cup 2023, slated to be held in Pakistan, will be hosted at a neutral venue and hence the Indian team won't be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament.

Disappointed by Shah's statement, PCB called for an emergency meeting at the ACC and said that “Such statements (like Shah’s) can split the Asian and international cricket communities," and impact Pakistan's decision to visit India for 2023 World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mohammad rizwan india vs pakistan indian cricket team pakistan cricket team t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP