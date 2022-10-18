Watch: Rizwan's stunning reply to Indian fan's 'Mai daalu leg-spin?' request during Pakistan net practice goes viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:08 PM IST

Ahead of Pakistan's last warm-up game, Mohammad Rizwan was approached by an Indian fan at the training nets and the Pakistan star replied in epic fashion to the fan's request.

Mohammad Rizwan reacts with Indian fan
ByHT Sports Desk

The training facility at the Gabba gives opportunity to both media and fans to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both the Indian and the Pakistan cricket fans are presently in Brisbane for their final set of warm-up games for the tournament. Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday while India will face New Zealand later that same day. Ahead of Pakistan's last warm-up game, Mohammad Rizwan was approached by an Indian fan at the training nets and the Pakistan star replied in epic fashion to the fan's request.

When Rizwan was at the nets at the Gabba, an Indian fan, waiting outside, requested him if he could bowl a few leg-spin deliveries to him. “Mai daalu leg-spin?” he asked. Rizwan ignored the first time and just looked back at him. The fan once against repeated his question, and Rizwan then looked back and smiled and said, “Peshawar aa jao”. The fan replied him saying, "Mai India se hu."

Talking about the World Cup, Pakistan lost their first warm-up game, against England on Monday, while India had beaten Australia by six wickets in their practice match. However, for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi had returned to the T20I side and is all geared up for the tournament.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals Indian in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground next Sunday. They also have Bangladesh and South Africa in their group.

HT Sports Desk

