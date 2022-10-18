Home / Cricket / Watch: Rizwan's stunning reply to Indian fan's 'Mai daalu leg-spin?' request during Pakistan net practice goes viral

Watch: Rizwan's stunning reply to Indian fan's 'Mai daalu leg-spin?' request during Pakistan net practice goes viral

cricket
Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:08 PM IST

Ahead of Pakistan's last warm-up game, Mohammad Rizwan was approached by an Indian fan at the training nets and the Pakistan star replied in epic fashion to the fan's request.

Mohammad Rizwan reacts with Indian fan
Mohammad Rizwan reacts with Indian fan
ByHT Sports Desk

The training facility at the Gabba gives opportunity to both media and fans to get a closer look at the star cricketers as they gear up for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both the Indian and the Pakistan cricket fans are presently in Brisbane for their final set of warm-up games for the tournament. Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on Wednesday while India will face New Zealand later that same day. Ahead of Pakistan's last warm-up game, Mohammad Rizwan was approached by an Indian fan at the training nets and the Pakistan star replied in epic fashion to the fan's request.

When Rizwan was at the nets at the Gabba, an Indian fan, waiting outside, requested him if he could bowl a few leg-spin deliveries to him. “Mai daalu leg-spin?” he asked. Rizwan ignored the first time and just looked back at him. The fan once against repeated his question, and Rizwan then looked back and smiled and said, “Peshawar aa jao”. The fan replied him saying, "Mai India se hu."

ALSO READ: Watch: How Chennai-born Karthik Meiyappan became first UAE bowler to pick up hat-trick in T20 World Cup vs Sri Lanka

Talking about the World Cup, Pakistan lost their first warm-up game, against England on Monday, while India had beaten Australia by six wickets in their practice match. However, for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi had returned to the T20I side and is all geared up for the tournament.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals Indian in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground next Sunday. They also have Bangladesh and South Africa in their group.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammad rizwan pakistan cricket team t20 world cup indian cricket team + 2 more
mohammad rizwan pakistan cricket team t20 world cup indian cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out